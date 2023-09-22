Love is Blind’s Cameron & Lauren want their own dating show after host backlash

Love is Blind stars Cameron and Lauren hope to host their own dating series amid backlash from hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Cameron and Lauren have been crowned as fan favorites on Love is Blind. In fact, viewers are under the impression that the reality series wouldn’t have half the success it does today without the season 1 pair.

Because Lauren and Cameron are so cherished, many viewers have been petitioning for the season 1 couple to host the show, favoring the two over Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Responding to the petitions, Cameron expressed a desire to create his own dating series with Lauren.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Cameron and Lauren from Love is Blind wish to create their own dating show

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have faced backlash as the hosts of Love is Blind, with fans suggesting they have too much bias.

As a result, many have demanded that the season 1 couple take over to replace the Lacheys. Cameron hopped on his YouTube channel to address the topic.

“I know that a lot of y’all have been asking us to be the hosts of Love is Blind,” said Cameron. “There’s not a lot that I can say about that. But I will say this. Lauren and I… I think we really see ourselves having our own show. You know, our own unique show, like a dating show that we host.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He continued, adding, “For me, I really just love seeing people connect, and fall in love, and build those relationships. I do think the experience we went through has enabled us to share some insights that I think would be helpful.”

Of course, fans were thrilled with the idea of Lauren and Cameron hosting their own show. They expressed their excitement in the comments.

“Having your own show is a great idea,” one fan wrote. “I hope you guys add opportunities for older adults looking for love ( 40s, 50s, etc.)”

Article continues after ad

Another agreed, adding, “Would love to see you and Lauren host/create a dating show!! The nature of your connection & your perspective on relationships and people is what I love to see in LiB. Sometimes the more ‘scandalous’ stories pushed in LiB start to make it unappetizing to me.”

Article continues after ad

Tune in to Netflix to watch the all-new season of Love is Blind.