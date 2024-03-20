Love Is Blind Sweden fans thrilled after spin-off gets Season 2

Love Is Blind Sweden Season 1 was entertaining and luckily for fans, it was just the beginning of the spin-off.

The premiere season of Love Is Blind Sweden was released in early 2024 and was fairly successful.

Out of all of the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes who entered the pods, several couples ended up tying the knot in the finale episode. In fact, one pair is expecting a child together.

The season also brought tons of accusations like a contestant supposedly buying her followers and another allegedly bullying a model, but that’s neither here nor there.

It has been a hot minute since the reunion special, which begs the question: Is the show getting renewed for another season or did Netflix lose interest? Thankfully, we have an answer.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Love Is Blind Sweden is getting a Season 2

On March 17, a LIB fan took to Reddit to re-share an article from a Swedish publication that claims that Netflix confirmed a second season in a press conference.

Article continues after ad

Fans quickly took to the thread to share how excited they are for Season 2 to come.

One fan wrote, “Oo I can’t wait!!! The first season was my favorite right after US version season 1. The entire cast was so mature and even though there was drama, the whole vibe felt different than recent seasons in the US.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Yes!!!! I hope it is just as good as the first one.”

Article continues after ad

As of now, there haven’t been any updates as to the filming for the second season and when it would be expected to be released.

There’s also a good chance that some of the stars from Season 1 could be a part of the highly-anticipated second season of Perfect Match, but that theory hasn’t been confirmed.