Love Is Blind Sweden Season 1: Everything we know about show’s newest spin-off

From who is hosting (it’s not the Lacheys) to when it hits Netflix, here are the details on Love Is Blind Sweden Season 1.

The Love Is Blind franchise is so popular in the US that Netflix has decided to branch out the reality TV show into multiple spin-offs across the world.

With Brazil and Japan shows already up and running, the franchise is now expanding to a whole new region: Love Is Blind Sweden.

Here are all of the details surrounding the Sweden series, including the cast and when it is set to premiere.

Love Is Blind Sweden Season 1: Who is the host?

On December 7, 2023, it was revealed that Jessica Almenäs is the official host of Love Is Blind Sweden. She has hosted shows like The Biggest Loser and Let’s Dance. Jessica can also be recognized for her pageantry career after formerly being Miss Sweden.

Who is in the cast of Love Is Blind Sweden Season 1?

There are a total of 32 contestants for the premiere season of the Sweden show. Here are the first names of all of the new reality TV stars, as well as their job titles.

Adde – 33, VP – Security Company

Alexandra – 33, General Secretary

Amanda – 34, Economist

Andrea – 36, Gym Studio Owner

Andreas – 39, Firefighter

Catja – 32, HR Specialist

Christofer – 34, Self-employed

Daniel – 38, Entrepreneur

Emilia – 34, Business Manager – Telecommunications

Huda – 30, Assistant Nurse

Isabelle – 27, Assistant Nurse, Personal Assistant

Jimmy – 34, Self-employed

Johan – 34, Salesman

Johannes – 32, Project Manager

Karolina – 32, Payroll Controller

Kimia – 34, Cosmetic Nurse

Krisse-Ly – 30, Interior Stylist, Sales Assistant

Leila – 35, Recruiter

Lucas – 30, Operative Manager – Energy Production

Markus – 29, Training Instruction Consultant

Meira – 30, Economist

Milan – 28, Car Salesman

Mohamed – 32, Personal Trainer

Mow – 43, Recruitment Consultant

Nea – 36, Chief Advisor

Nina – 31, Destination Manager, Artist

Oskar – 32, Financial Advisor

Rasmus – 32, Self-employed

Sami – 29, Social Secretary

Sandra – 36, Yoga Teacher, Artist

Sergio – 38, Soccer Coach, DJ

Victoria – 36, Resource Educator

Love Is Blind Sweden Season 1: What is the release date?

The first few episodes of the season are set to be released on Netflix on January 12, with more coming out on January 19 and January 26.

