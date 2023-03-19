How many seasons & spin-offs of Love is Blind are there?

Love is Blind has been hugely popular since the release of the first US season in 2020, and there have since even been some spin-off shows in other countries, with more in the works. Here are all the seasons of Love is Blind, including the spin-off versions.

Love is Blind was first released on Netflix in 2020, with the show centered around a social experiment where single contestants have to get to know each other using only their voices from within purpose-built ‘pods.’

Engaged couples are able to meet face-to-face, after which they have the opportunity to get to know each other even better. At the end of the show, couples then must decide whether or not to marry their partner.

There have been multiple seasons of the show, including some spin-offs — if you want to know all of the seasons that are available, here’s everything to know.

YouTube: Netflix Love is Blind is a hugely popular reality dating show.

How many seasons of Love is Blind are there?

At the time of writing, there are three completed seasons of the main Love is Blind US show. The first was released in 2020, the second, in 2022, and the third in 2022 – 2023.

The fourth season is set to start airing on Netflix on March 24, 2023, with fans already excited to see what the new contestants are like.

Are there any spin-offs to Love is Blind?

Yes, there are spin-off shows to Love is Blind — they are as follows:

Love is Blind: Japan — 1 season (2022)

— 1 season (2022) Love is Blind: Brazil — 2 seasons (2021, 2022)

Love is Blind: Brazil is also set for a third season in 2023, and both Love is Blind: UK and Love is Blind: Sweden are in the works.

