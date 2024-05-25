Love Is Blind Brazil: A Fresh New Start- Everything we know about Season 4

The fourth season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind: Brazil is coming sooner to the streaming service than you might think.

After three seasons of romance and drama, Love Is Blind: Brazil is back with Season 4.

Now the longest-running spin-off (and there are a lot of them) of the landmark US series, the fourth season is taking a different approach than viewers are used to.

Instead of the cast being a mix of divorcees and people seeking their first-ever relationship, Season 4 will strictly feature people who are coming from a former relationship and are giving love another try.

Here is everything you need to know about this season so you don’t miss out on anything.

Love Is Blind Brazil: A Fresh Start- Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Season 4 dropped on May 22 on Netflix’s YouTube channel, and it did not disappoint.

From a bride having second thoughts to a contestant cussing one of her co-stars out, this video is sure to be entertaining. But will it actually produce happy marriages? That still remains unknown.

The video also revealed that at least two of the cast members are parents, as a man and woman were able to connect in the pods over the fact that both of their kids are autistic.

Who are the hosts of Love Is Blind Brazil: A Fresh Start?

Brazil’s own power couple, Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toldeo, are returning as co-hosts for their fourth consecutive season.

Article continues after ad

They are both popular in their own right, with Klebber gaining fame as a soap opera actor and Camila as an award-winning actress with over 20 million followers on Instagram. The couple got married in 2018.

Netflix

The end of the trailer revealed that the season will premiere on June 19. It’s unclear whether the entire season will be released on the same day or if a detailed airing schedule will be released later.