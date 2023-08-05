Love Is Blind star Irina Solomonova reveals major body transformation

Irina Solomonova from Love Is Blind Season 4 just revealed her drastic weight loss and how she achieved it.

Love Is Blind Season 4’s Irina Solomonova did not have the easiest reality TV debut. For starters, she went from meeting someone, to getting engaged, to ending the engagement in the span of a season.

Then, Irina was labeled as one of the villains of Season 4, alongside Micah Lussier.

All of that aside, she has already addressed that backlash and has moved on. In fact, not only has she gone through a mental/emotional transformation, but her body has made a drastic change since Season 4.

Did Love Is Blind’s Irina go through a body transformation?

On August 2, Irina shocked her fans by showing her weight loss progress on social media. She posted 2 before and after photos on her Instagram stories. One from last year and one from this year.

She wrote, “It was so hard for me to share them, but also so proud of my body. Making little choices that just help me feel better inside & out.”

The reality TV star also went on to discuss her body transformation on her Instagram stories and reveal that the key is exercise.

Irina said, “I honestly just started working out continually about three months ago and I do the absolute least amount of cardio but my biggest thing was that I just wanted to stay consistent.”

As of now, it doesn’t seem as though any of her Season 4 costars have publicly shared their reactions to her weight loss. Besides Micah, no one from their cast has commented on any of her recent Instagram posts.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.