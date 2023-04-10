Love Is Blind’s Season 5 is looking for singles in three cities

If you’re looking for love and are a fan of Love Is Blind, this casting call for Season 5 might be the perfect opportunity for you to find that special someone.

With Season 4 of Love Is Blind heading into its finale this week, Season 5 has already been approved by Netflix and casting for the show is underway.

The series’ casting is done by a company called Kinetic Content. And, if you are looking for your perfect match, they may have just shared some good news for you.

Where is Season 5 of Love Is Blind casting?

The company recently shared on social media that they are considering applicants from three different areas for the upcoming season.

Specifically, they are looking for single men, women, and non-binary people who live in Minneapolis, Denver, and St. Paul. Season 4 of the series was filmed in Seattle, and Season 3 took place in Dallas. They haven’t revealed the filming location of this season just yet.

Their social media post has a link to the official casting call application. Even though the official filming dates for the upcoming season haven’t been released, the application does ask if you are available between October 1st and November 20th of this year.

Kinetic Content hasn’t announced the cut-off date for the application. But, if you miss it, they are also casting for another popular dating show.

The company is currently looking for singles in the Chicago area for Season 17 of Married At First Sight. Season 16 of the series was filmed in Nashville.

The application asks if you are available for specific dates in June, August, and September of this year, which might be when the new season starts filming.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind, make sure to check our page here.