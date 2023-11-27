Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute suffers tragic miscarriage

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute announced she has suffered a miscarriage with boyfriend Luke Broderick.

Kristen Doute was among the main cast members of Vanderpump Rules and only left the show in 2020. In the past, Kristen had expressed several times how badly she wanted motherhood.

The reality star was always well-liked by the franchise fans, hence, the news of her miscarriage came heavily. The couple was on Kristen’s own podcast ‘Sex, Love and What Else Matters’ this November 26th and that was where they shared the tragic news with their fans.

Article continues after ad

Kristen Doute shared her “terrifying” experience

Instagram: kristendoute Sheana Shay, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute

The couple had been officially together since December 2022 and they wanted to take their relationship a step further. On the October 26 episode of the same podcast, Kristen told her fans that they were ready to conceive a baby.

Article continues after ad

She said, “A couple of months ago, Luke and I talked about the fact that we are in a very committed relationship, I did go to my OBGYN and we got all good news on that front.” However, by the release of this episode, the couple had already conceived. Kristen excitedly shared that the day she found out the news was “The best f**king day of my life.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star was only six weeks into the pregnancy when their OBGYN broke the sad news that the pregnancy was no longer viable. Even though the news is heart-wrenching, during the episode both Kristen and Luke sounded very hopeful. They are already looking forward to conceiving again!

Article continues after ad

Kristen said, “I only feel comfortable talking about this because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this. So many women have been through this and it’s really f**king terrifying.”

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Vanderpump Rules and the latest news, make sure to check our page here.