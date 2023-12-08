Kitchen Nightmares fans are obsessed with Fernandes from Diwan

Diwan is the latest restaurant to get a visit from Gordon Ramsay. One of the waiters on staff has the internet buzzing.

On a recent Kitchen Nightmares episode, Gordon Ramsay spent time at an Indian food restaurant called Diwan.

Viewers were introduced to a hard-working waiter named Fernandes who they were immediately charmed by.

An entire Reddit thread has been launched to discuss Fernandes and his dedication to Diwan. Here’s what social media users are saying.

Article continues after ad

Fernandes from Diwan is an overnight sensation

The user who started the Reddit thread kicked the conversation off by saying, “Fernandes appreciation thread. He’s there to serve the customer. I really hope we get to see him again.”

Article continues after ad

Another user added, “I loved him so much. He loved his job and knew how to do it so well, and he didn’t take any BS from the kitchen.”

Someone else joined the chat to say, “He’s seriously the best and wanted the best for his customers. I loved that he gave no f***s about yelling at everyone one of those kitchen staff, lol.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Based on the episode, Gordon felt the same way about Fernandes. While he was at Diwan, he complimented Fernandes in front of the Kitchen Nightmares camera crew. At one point, he even used the word “fantastic.”

Article continues after ad

Seeing Gordon notice the talent in someone while filming Kitchen Nightmares is sort of rare. After all, he often notices loads of red flags when he visits various restaurants.

Whether he’s upset about a restaurant’s menu, decor, or treatment of the staff, Gordon tends to have plenty of complaints throughout every single episode.

Article continues after ad

This time around, his compliments of Fernandes are a breath of fresh air to many Kitchen Nightmares fans.

Another person on Reddit wrote, “You know Gordon really meant it when he said he’s a fantastic maitre d. My husband and I were saying for social media they could just post reels of him and it would be a hit and drive people in.”

Article continues after ad

Since Fernandes is such a fan favorite, there’s a chance fans of the show will be excited to visit Diwan and meet him in person.