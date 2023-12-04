What happened to Diwan after Kitchen Nightmares: Open or closed?

One of the latest restaurants to be featured on Kitchen Nightmares is called Diwan. Is this restaurant still open?

It’s time to do a deep dive into the status of Diwan’s success after its Kitchen Nightmares episode on Fox.

Gordon Ramsay is the master chef who visited Port Washington, New York to check this restaurant out for himself.

Did Gordon help Diwan keep its doors open or did he push them towards the path of closure? Here’s an update.

Article continues after ad

Diwan is still open after Kitchen Nightmares

Anyone interested in dining in at Diwan is in luck. The restaurant is still open today! Gordon visited them in June 2023.

Article continues after ad

For Season 8, Episode 10, the Michelin star-winning chef hung out with the owners of the Indian restaurant to share some of his brilliance and insight.

On Diwan’s official website, they boast about being the “best Indian restaurant on Long Island.” Their hours of operation are listed as 11:30 am until 9 pm on weekdays and 11:30 am until 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The website includes their entire menu of food items including Bombay Shrimp, Vegetable Pakora, Mulligatwany Soup, Hummus with Garlic Naan, and Tandoori Brussels Sprouts.

They offer reasonably priced options with some items costing only $10 or $11. There are also tons of testimonials posted on the official website that come straight from Google reviews.

Article continues after ad

One guest wrote, “The food is absolutely delicious. I love their cocktails too, especially Lychee Martini, Spice-up, and Cadillac Margaritas. The service is also excellent.”

Article continues after ad

Another person added, “Great food, service, and ambiance. On the water. Loved the tandoori platter and lamb rogan.”

It looks like Gordon’s visit to this establishment had a positive impact on the business. His ultimate goal is always to renovate and repair serious restaurant problems, and that was certainly achieved here.