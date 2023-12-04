Kitchen Nightmares: Here’s where you can follow Diwan on social media

Diwan is a restaurant that was recently featured on an episode of Kitchen Nightmares. Are the active on social media?

People who enjoy eating Indian food from Diwan can celebrate knowing that the restaurant is still up and running after filming an episode of Kitchen Nightmares.

Gordon Ramsay spent time at Diwan in New York to shed some light on some of the issues that could be resolved at the establishment. His time there was a resounding success.

Is Diwan active on any social media platforms, though? Here’s where you can find and follow the restaurant.

Diwan is active on Facebook and Instagram

The two social media platforms where you’ll be able to find and follow Diwan are Facebook and Instagram. On Facebook, they’ve got 854 followers on Instagram they’ve got 862 followers.

They share a lot of similar content on both platforms, which means you’ll see many of the same videos and pictures if you choose to follow both accounts.

On Facebook, their address, contact phone number, and price range are front and center. On Instagram, their bio simply says, “Over 30 years of fine Indian Cuisine with beautiful waterfront views.”

Their Facebook photos are full of different menu items they serve to their clientele. The sign from outside the restaurant’s front doors is also on display on their Facebook feed.

Their Facebook page links to their official restaurant website, while the Instagram page links to Clover. Clover gives clientele the option to order food from the restaurant online for pick up or delivery.

Another place to keep up with Diwan outside of social media is their official website. The site includes testimonials from real guests who have dined in.

These candid and honest reviews can help shape your opinion about whether or not you want to visit Diwan for yourself.