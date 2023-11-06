Gordon Ramsay reveals his favorite fast food restaurant

Gordon Ramsay has expensive taste and he knows how to curate a top-notch menu. Even so, the celebrity chef admits to enjoying fast food from one joint in particular.

Since Gordon Ramsay is a celebrity chef with a reputation for having a slightly picky yet expensive taste, the idea of him eating at a fast food restaurant is a bit jarring.

Still, even someone like Gordon has been open and honest about his interest in fast food at least once over the years.

Gordon’s favorite fast food meal isn’t something you’ll likely ever be able to find on the menu at one of the restaurants he owns, but it’s something you’ll easily be able to order for yourself if you live on the West Coast of the United States.

Gordon Ramsay is a true fan of In-N-Out

According to Taste of Home, Gordon admitted that he is a big fan of In-N-Out. He explained, “Every chef in the country loves indulging in fast food. So, take me to the drive-thru at In-N-Out burger and you’ll see me in the back seat with tinted windows with a Double Double.”

As far as his overall opinion of fast food goes, he doesn’t exactly think it’s the most evil thing ever. He went on to say, “Let’s get one thing clear. Fast food doesn’t need to be junk food. Fast food can be good food. I have a show on YouTube called Scrambled. Every country I go to [for Uncharted], I’ll do a scramble.”

In-N-Out restaurants are headquartered in Irvine California, but you can also find In-N-Out locations in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado.

According to Orange Coast, Gordon isn’t the only celebrity who’s vocalized his love for in and out over the years, either.

Adele, Paris Hilton, and Miley Cyrus are some of the other famous faces you might run into at this beloved fast-food chain.