Adele stops show to defend fan from other concert-goers and security

Adele rushed to a fan’s defense after spotting him being continuously asked to settle down during her Las Vegas show.

Adele’s concert residency is underway in Las Vegas, with fans rushing to see and hear the singer live.

However, things were momentarily put on hold during her latest show when Adele spotted a fan being picked on by other concert-goers and security.

She proceeded to stop the show in the middle of her rendition of Water Under The Bridge, demanding that the fan be left alone.

“Can you stop for a minute?” Adele said as the music faded away. “What is going on with that young fan there? He’s been bothered so much since I came on, for standing up.”

She proceeded to ask everyone to “leave him alone please”, telling the fan “They won’t bother you anymore darling, you enjoy the show.”

The young fan in question has since been identified as TikToker ‘juanp_lastra’. He posted his own footage of the night, showing the events leading up to Adele’s interference.

Standing and singing along to the music, Juanp was approached by a woman who asked him to sit back down saying, “Look behind you, everybody’s upset. Everybody.”

Juanp was later approached again, this time by two security guards. They told him he had to calm down and that singing was okay, but screaming not so much. This was when Adele jumped in, leaving Juanp awestruck.

“Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me so that I could live your concert as it should be,” he wrote on TikTok. “I’m also sorry that I didn’t respond back to anything you asked me. You started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing.”

