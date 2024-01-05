Who is Richard Blais from Next Level Chef Season 3?

Season 3 of Next Level Chef is premiering soon. Who is Richard Blais?

The first two seasons of Next Level Chef didn’t feature Gordon Ramsay by his lonesome as a competition mentor.

He worked with other mentors who had the same goal – to guide contestants to victory.

Richard Blais is one of the mentors viewers will see while watching Season 3 of the show. Here’s what you should know about him.

Details about Richard Blais.

Richard’s career as a chef, restaurant tour, author, and TV personality has made an impact on the food industry.

Article continues after ad

Once upon a time, Richard appeared on the reality TV cooking show Top Chef.

Article continues after ad

He ended the fourth season as the runner-up, but he still returned for Top Chef: All-Stars a few seasons later.

Richard currently has 508,000 followers on Instagram where he shares an abundance of food-centered content.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Some of the stuff he’s posted includes roasted turkey, coconut cake, Christmas cookie tortillas, prime rib, the ingredients for taco Tuesday, and so much more.

Richard doesn’t only post food content for his fans to see, though. He’s also got clips of himself playing golf, going kayaking, dressing up for the holiday season, and spending time with his family.

Article continues after ad

On Richard’s official website, his fans get the chance to get to know him a little better. As far as his education goes, he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in New York.

Article continues after ad

It’s also possible to book him for endorsements, restaurant partnerships, and appearances through his website.

Two out of three of the books Richard’s written are available for purchase on his website from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound.

You can also find links to do you have his Apple podcast titled “Starving for Attention” and “Food Court with Richard Blais.” Next Level Chef fans can expect great recipe advice from this professional.