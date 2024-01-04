Who is Nyesha Arrington from Next Level Chef Season 3?

Here’s what you should know about Nyesha Arrington from Season 3 of Next Level Chef.

Now that we’ve reached the third season of Next Level Chef on Fox, it’s time to do a deep dive into the mentors involved.

Gordon Ramsay is the leading mentor on the show with an impressive career in the food industry under his belt.

One of the other mentors in the cast lineup happens to be Nyesha Arrington. These are her details.

Meet Nyesha Arrington from Next Level Chef

There’s a lot to be said about Nyesha’s career as a chef, restaurateur, and television personality.

She competed on Top Chef: Texas for its ninth season as a dedicated contestant. Although she didn’t win, she still left a lasting impression on viewers.

Nyesha has 184,000 followers on Instagram keeping up with her content today. She shares tons of posts reflecting on her career as a chef, but she also highlights her other personal interests.

Some of her non-food-related posts focus on her fitness routine, her fashion inspiration, and her social life with her friends. One of the pictures she posted on November 8, 2023, was a friendly selfie with none other than Gordon!

On Nyesha’s official website, her “About Me” page describes her passion for cooking based on how it all came to be.

When she was a youngster, she spent time with her grandmother in the kitchen concocting several diverse recipes. These recipes helped open her eyes to the possibilities.

Nyesha’s website offers an opportunity for people to book her as a chef for private events that require catering.

Another intriguing detail on her site is that she lists any upcoming events she’ll be attending. On July 27, 2024, she’s joining a live cooking event at the Santa Monica Farmers Market.

Based on everything the public knows about Nyesha, she’s a great choice for the Next Level Chef mentor lineup.