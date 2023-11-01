The truth behind Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay’s ongoing feud 

Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay might be frenemies more than true enemies, but the drama between them still exists either way. Here’s why their feud began.

When you think of celebrity chefs, a handful of trendy names might come to mind. Gordon Ramsay is incredibly noteworthy after building an iconic career for himself. He’s the mastermind behind shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares on FOX. He’s been awarded 17 Michelin stars over the years, as well.

Bobby Flay is another talented chef and restaurateur who’s arguably just as well-known in the food industry. His popular reality TV shows include Beat Bobby Flay and Bobby’s Triple Threat.

Since Gordon and Bobby run in the same circles, it would make sense to automatically believe they have some sort of friendship between them. In reality, they’ve been “feuding” since 2013. These are the details.

Inside Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay’s feud

Gordon and Bobby were supposed to go head-to-head against each other in a charity cook-off back in 2013. According to Eater, Gordon ditched the competition. His choice to bail wasn’t a good look, since it closely followed an interview he did with Men’s Journal.

In the interview, he bragged about being a better chef than Bobby. Even though the competition didn’t actually happen back then, there’s still a chance they’ll have a cook-off at some point in the future.

Just last year, Gordon spoke to Thrillist about Bobby with confidence saying, “I know I would cook him under the table, head start included.”

Right before Super Bowl 2023, Gordon revealed that he and Bobby actually sat down for a meal together. It gave the vibe that they might be frenemies, more than than true enemies.

He told Tasting Table, “We were sat in the same restaurant. We shared a pizza [and] had a good catch-up. Listen, I love competition…”

Will a cook-off between Gordon and Bobby ever take place on one of their many reality TV shows? Fans will simply have to wait and see if these celebrity chefs pull the trigger on such a competitive idea.