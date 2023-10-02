The Golden Bachelor explains why he had a “difficult” premiere night

Gerry Turner, also known as the inaugural Golden Bachelor, just admitted why his premiere was so tough for him.

Move aside Bachelor, the successful dating show has produced a series that no one saw coming, but is rooting for already: The Golden Bachelor.

This time it isn’t hopeful singles in their early 20s looking for love on reality TV. Instead, it is a group of women ranging from 60 to 75 years old all competing to win the heart of 71-year-old Gerry Turner.

After losing his wife, he is back on the dating scene as an eligible bachelor, proving that people in older ages still deserve romance.

But, Gerry might have bitten off way more than he can chew when it comes to one major aspect of the show: eliminations.

What happened during The Golden Bachelor premiere?

On September 28, Gerry spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the first night in the mansion. While he did advance with several ladies, he also had to eliminate six contestants all in the same episode.

He explained that, “Getting to know the women as a group and how confident and poised and well-educated they were, the connection to them was quick, and it was deeper than someone would imagine just on such a short time. So having to send some of them home was extremely difficult at that point.”

However, that doesn’t mean that he isn’t going to try his hardest to find a partner on the show, even when that means being romantic on-screen.

Gerry said, “I was there to find my forever partner, and I was willing to become a little vulnerable, a little open. So when some of those feelings moved me and moved another one of the women for something like that, I didn’t hold back.”

