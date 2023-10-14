Why did Joan leave The Golden Bachelor?

Joan Vassos left The Golden Bachelor during the third episode of the spinoff series. Here’s why she had to unexpectedly leave.

The Golden Bachelor is currently airing its first season, following 72-year-old Gerry Turner on his journey to find love again. The retired restaurateur hails from Hudson, Indiana, and is looking for the one after his wife of 43 years died.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the series focuses on singles over the age of 60 years old, with contestants such as the mom of a former Bachelor.

During the third episode, one of the contents, Joan Vassos, received a text that required her to leave The Golden Bachelor. Here’s what happened.

What happened to Joan on The Golden Bachelor?

A family member texted Joan that her daughter had recently given birth. “It wasn’t a normal, everyday delivery at all. Things go wrong. Even if everything went right, you need your mom,” Joan revealed. “My family will always be first. Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom, even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important.”

Gerry understood Joan’s decision to leave and said that the “right thing to do is the hardest.” The pair had to say goodbye after their one-on-one date that Joan won during a Group Date talent show.

After the episode aired, Joan posted on Instagram regarding her sudden exit. “Once a mother, always a mother, I’ll always choose my kids first,” she wrote.

A family emergency also prompted Marina to leave before the second episode premiered. “I’m a single mom, and I had to choose my family and support my family’s needs at this time. And I am sorry that I had to leave,” she told Gerry.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursday nights at 8 PM ET on ABC. Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the day following their premiere.

