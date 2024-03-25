Girl tells her boss she’s going on Love Island and his reaction is everything

An employee just pulled off a prank against her boss after telling him she’s leaving to go on Love Island.

One of the largest franchises in reality TV, if not the largest, is Love Island.

What once was just a UK dating show has spread into multiple international adaptations and spin-offs like Love Island Games and Love Island All-Stars that bring them all together.

Needless to say, singles all over the world aspire to join the next group of islanders entering the villa. Which makes this prank that much more believable.

ITV Love Island UK 5 cast

On March 23, an employee at a company took to TikTok to show off her prank against her boss, Pete.

When they both entered an office room, she attempted to convince him that she had been selected to participate in an upcoming season of Love Island.

Pete was thrilled by the news, made clear by his “oh my god” and “that’s amazing” comments during their conversation.

Even when she shared that to film the show she would need eight to nine weeks off of work, he simply responded by saying, “Well we just need to make this work.”

Eventually, the employee couldn’t keep up the lie anymore and busted out laughing. Pete started smiling and after confirming that he was pranked, he told her it was “brilliant.”

The video has since gone viral with nearly two million views on TikTok. Several people have shared their appreciation of the boss’ support for his employee’s new venture, even though it turned out to be untrue.

One viewer wrote, “Aww what a lovely manager! Where do we find one like him? Haha.”

“I need to know where you work so that I can try to get in just to have Pete as my boss,” another viewer commented.

Needless to say, if the employee actually manages to join the cast of Love Island in the future, her boss might have a hard time believing her.

