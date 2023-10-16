FBoy Island Season 3 cast: Meet the contestants

Let’s meet all of the boys who are competing to win love and a $100,000 cash prize in Season 3 of The CW’s FBoy Island.

If you are looking for another reality TV show to add to your watchlist, may we recommend you tune in to watch FBoy Island? Yes, that is the name of a real television show.

The competition series centers around three women who investigate a group of boys to figure out if they are nice, or if they are just plain f-boys.

The actual aim of the game is for the women the find the love of their lives, and whether the man they choose is a good guy or not, the man wins a $100,000 cash prize.

Hosted by popular comedian Nikki Glaser, the third season is ready to premiere with a brand new cast.

FBoy Island Season 3: Who is in the cast?

Here are all of the men that are competing for money and love in the third season:

Tanner (25)

Vince (32)

Steven (23)

Shaun (29)

Pierce (28)

Nyk (32)

Marquies (25)

Evander (25)

Marco (28)

Kris (25)

Keith (30)

Jonathan (31)

Jared (24)

Ian (Unknown)

FBoy Island Season 3: Who are the lucky ladies?

These men need women to get to know throughout the season. Here are the three girls of Season 3 to look up on social media:

Katie Thurston

Halio Keowo

Daniella Grace

Viewers will soon try to guess along with the bachelorettes who are really the good guys, and which ones are walking red flags.

The season is set to premiere on October 16, with weekly episodes released on The CW on Monday nights. The show is not currently available to watch on any streaming service.

