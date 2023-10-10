Fboy Island host Abbie Chatfield furious after being shamed by “boomers” over outfit

Australian influencer and Reality TV star Abbie Chatfield has exposed a group of people who made suggestive comments about an outfit she wore at dinner, the influencer taking to Instagram to share her thoughts and frustrations on the interaction.

After first starring on the Australian version of The Bachelor, Abbie Chatfield has built up a career via podcasting, TV work, and more.

Typically, her content focuses on female empowerment, with the Aussie focusing on pushing forward a sex-positive image all the while keeping the comedy side of things at the forefront.

In keeping with this, Chatfield recently took to Instagram, sharing a recent experience she had in which a group of “boomers” were saying inappropriate things about her outfit. After posting a picture of the fit in question, Abbie then captions and commented on the photo and explained what had happened.

She addressed the photo to “the table of boomers loudly next to me b***hing about me saying they would be ashamed if their daughter wore that top out.’”

She then added, “Sorry you have nothing left to talk about in your crusty relationships…your kids probably would be the ones ashamed if they heard what you were saying! Me wearing a hot top doesn’t compare to you spending your night focusing on my tits and making it the main topic of conversation,” she wrote.

People were quick to flood the comments section of Chatfield’s Instagram post, offering up their support for the influencer while also ridiculing the group of people who said those things to Abbie.

One Instagram user wrote. “Wear it proudly!” Another commented “Girl you’re gorgeous as ever. They are just jealous that they can’t wear it anymore or never could. You rock beautiful.”

Recently, Chatfield hosted the Australian reality TV series, Fboy Island. The show focused on three women looking for love, with men coming on the show and trying to win over their hearts. However, there was a twist.

Some of the men that came onto the show were nice guys and looking for love. However, some were self-titled f***boys who were only there to try and trick the girls and get the money prize at the end.

