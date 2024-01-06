Fans love The Traitors UK Series 2 season premiere so far

The Traitors UK Series 2 premiered on January 3, 2024, at 9:00 pm GMT on BBC One. The fans expressed on Reddit how much they love the new season and are excited to finish watching.

The BBC reality game show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, was a big hit during its first season. Fans anticipated a similar hype when Series 2 was announced.

The contestants play a game of wit and betrayal against each other while divided into two groups called Faithful and Traitors. The 22 contestants play to win a prize of £120,000.

The reception of the first episode of The Traitors UK Series 2 was amazing. Here’s what fans have to say about it so far.

Fans had a lot to say about The Traitors UK Series 2 premiere

The fans gathered under the Reddit discussion post to express what they thought of the premiere that happened on January 3.

One fan gave a concise review and wrote, “Solid premiere. I like the idea of the traitors recruiting right away. The cast seems good so far.”

The majority of the fans under the post only gushed about how much they enjoyed the first episode. They commented: “The music. Claudia. The Scottish highlands. This show is just perfection.”

The first episode of the game show was good enough to have the viewers hooked and asking for more. One fan expressed, “I hate them so much for this cliffhanger. But I also love them. But I hate them. And love them.”

A few fans gave their criticism as well. One wrote: “What is it with playing cringe music over every reality show on BBC? First Survivor, now this. Anyway, just a minor ick.”

Yet another viewer said, “This show is so gloriously cheesy”

