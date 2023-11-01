DWTS viewers convinced the wrong person went home on Season 32’s Monster Night

Mauricio Umansky just became the latest celebrity eliminated from DWTS Season 32 and fans are furious.

One of Dancing With The Stars’ only annual traditions is Monster Night.

Similar to the format of the artist-themed nights, the celebrities and their pros are challenged to dance along to spooky-related music in celebration of Halloween.

One new element that was added for Season 32 was a marathon dance. This is when the duos performed for a second time during the episode for a chance to win bonus points to be added to their original scores from the judges.

After their individual dances and the marathon twist, the combined scores resulted in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness star Xochtil Gomez as the front-runner of the competition.

Sadly, this also meant that one celebrity was sent home at the end of the night. And viewers are not convinced the right one was chosen.

Are DWTS fans happy with Mauricio going home?

Despite the fact that Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey had the lowest score of the night (29 out of 40), Mauricio Umansky & his partner Emma Saletta were eliminated.

With a 31 out of 40 score, viewers instantly took to Reddit to share their opinion that Mauricio did too well to go home before Harry.

One fan wrote,”…did anyone feel like the judges were being harsh on everyone EXCEPT FOR HARRY? Like seriously, what is going on?”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Agree!! Mauricio was putting in all the effort. The BTS showing Mauricio practicing backstage almost the entire show.. who else is doing that? (Bet you it’s not H).”

Harry hasn’t weighed in on the backlash from viewers as of yet.

To stay updated on Dancing with the Stars and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.