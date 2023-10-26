Harry Jowsey roasted by fans after lowest scored DWTS dance in history

Harry Jowsey and his dancing partner Rylee Arnold received the lowest contemporary score ever on DWTS and were instantly hit with criticism from fans.

Harry Jowsey joined Dancing with the Stars Season 32 and was partnered with Rylee Arnold.

Though the two have sparked relationship rumors, their recent contemporary dance has received just as much talk, as they were given the lowest contemporary score in DWTS history.

Since Tuesday’s episode of DWTS, fans of the show have taken to Reddit to drag Jowsey and his dancing skills.

DWTS fans say they want Harry Jowsey voted off the show before anyone else goes home

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold have had their fair share of criticism throughout their time on DWTS.

If it’s not about their alleged relationship, then it’s about Jowsey’s dancing skills, as many people feel that Jowsey and first-time DWTS dancer Arnold shouldn’t still be on the show.

And after scoring an 18/30 during their contemporary performance this week, DWTS fans have been quick to roast the pair.

What’s more, Jowsey and Arnold’s contemporary score was the lowest in DWTS history for contemporary dances.

Fans of the show are not only upset that Jowsey hasn’t been voted off but they are also angered that other people are going home ahead of him.

Some viewers even began dragging Jowsey via Reddit for not belonging on DWTS, saying, “He’s literally a prop that’s it. All he does is show his abs. And she dances around him. Mira was much much better than him.”

While another added, “I want him gone. He’s not a good dancer and the more he stays the more he is robbing more capable competitors a chance at the mirror ball.”

One person even mentioned that Jowsey and Arnold’s alleged relationship is the only reason they’re still on the show, saying, “I really think they’re only staying around because they are playing up the relationship on social media.”

Though the duo seem to not have much support, they’ve been voted through by fans for at least six weeks of performances.

As for the next episode of DWTS — it will air next Tuesday, October 31 on ABC when the couples will likely dance in true Halloween style.