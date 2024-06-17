90 Day Fiancé’s Christian reveals relationship status months after Cleo split

A fan interacted with a man who appears to be Christian Allgood from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 on a dating app after his split with Cleo Corraine.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 star Christian Allgood became a part of history when he dated British woman Cleo Corraine, who was the first transgender woman on the show.

However, their relationship ended badly, and Cleo revealed in an Instagram post on February 5 that Christian proposed to her, but she felt that he wasn’t being honest.

On Reddit, a 90 Day Fiancé fan found Christian’s alleged profile on the dating app Bumble and claimed that he sent her a like.

Article continues after ad

“Full profile for your enjoyment,” the user wrote while sharing screenshots from the dating profile.

The Bumble page had information about him, which included interests such as exploring new cities and going on fun, casual dates.

Viewers were shocked to see a man who could be Christian on the dating app and shared their opinions in the replies.

Article continues after ad

“I’m sorry that happened to you,” one fan joked. “Legit jump scare,” someone else said.

“6’0”???? In what alternate universe?” another person commented, throwing shade at Christian for lying about his height.

A different user slammed him for being a red flag because he put “have a personality” in his profile, referring to the qualities he likes in a woman.

Article continues after ad

On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6, Cleo would get upset when Christian was always talking to other people while they went on dates in London.

Because of his flirtatious behavior, fans might not be surprised to see him on a dating app after his breakup with Cleo.

Now that Christian appears to have stepped back into the dating world, people who watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will have to steer clear of him in case he tries to contact them on Bumble.