Dancing With The Stars’ Witney Carson McAllister reveals Dairy Queen partnership

Famous dancer Witney Carson-McAllister is going from the dancefloor of Dancing With The Stars to Dairy Queen.

The loyal fanbase behind Dancing With The Stars is missing one key member of the show for its 32nd Season: Witney Carson-McAllister.

She is one of the most recognized pro dancers from the series since she first joined Season 18. Witney is also one of the most decorated, with one mirror ball win and several finalist positions.

After announcing that she was going to take a pause for this star-studded season, fans were wondering what she was going to do in her newfound free time. And the answer is something sweet: Dairy Queen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Is Witney Carson McAllister working with Dairy Queen?

On September 26, we spoke with Witney about her brand-new partnership with Dairy Queen.

Specifically, she is collaborating with the beloved chain for their 2023 Blizzard Beanies collection. What are Blizzard Beanies you ask? They are a pair of matching beanies so that you can dress just like your fall treat.

If you are wondering about the correlation between a professional dancer and an ice cream empire, it’s actually pretty personal.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“You know what? We had a Dairy Queen right by my house growing up, and then my mom and my dad actually moved right by a Dairy Queen so it’s very nostalgic for me,” she told us.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But don’t worry, the reality TV star has not forgotten about Season 32 and will be standing on the sidelines rooting the celebrities on.

Witney said, “I’m really excited about it. I’m really excited just to sit down, have my Dairy Queen Blizzard ready to go, and watch the show for the first time.”

Make sure to check out their sweepstakes so that you can figure out how to nab your own!

To stay updated on the latest reality TV news, make sure to check our page here.