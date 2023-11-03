Christina Machamer won Hell’s Kitchen Season 4: Where is she now?

After winning Season 4 of Hell’s Kitchen, Christina Machamer has been staying busy in the world of hospitality. These are her most recent updates.

Season 4 of Hell’s Kitchen was an intense one. Just like every other season of the hit reality TV show, the challenges up-and-coming chefs faced were not easy.

Gordon Ramsay spent time figuring out which chef truly had what it takes to come out on top back in 2008. Ultimately, the title went to a woman named Christina Machamer.

While some viewers were saddened by the fact that Louis Petrozza didn’t win, others were in complete agreement with Gordon about his final decision. What is Christina up to now following the end of her time on Hell’s Kitchen? Here’s an update on the Season 4 champ.

Christine Machamer is still successful in hospitality

The hospitality industry is lucky to have someone like Christina so heavily involved. The reason why? She presently handles events that require catered dinners and luxury wine tastings through her own personal company.

According to her professional Instagram, these events take place in Napa Valley, California. A lot of her content is heavily food-related.

She shares photos of decadent dishes including grape carpaccio, vegetable pizza, dayboat scallops, and seasoned ribeye. Other dishes she’s uploaded include winter citrus, sunchoke purée, lobster, and spot prawn ravioli.

One of her more recent posts on October 20, 2023, highlights a gathering she attended in honor of women making waves in the culinary and hospitality industries.

She was part of an invite-only mentorship luncheon where invitees discussed food-related topics while enjoying a wine-pairing experience.

Christina‘s personal Instagram is currently set to private at this time, though. According to Mashed, Christina partnered with Frank Family Vineyards, a luxury wine retailer, over the holidays in 2020. It’s unclear if that’s become a yearly tradition for the chef or not.