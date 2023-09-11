Joao & Tzarina take relationship to next level with Below Deck Down Under date

Joao and Tzarina from Below Deck Down Under

Joao and Tzarina explore their romance in season 2 of Below Deck Down Under by going on a dinner date. Tzarina has her guard up.

Joao and Tzarina may have gotten off on the wrong foot, but their relationship has very much evolved over the course of season 2 on Below Deck Down Under. After being unable to fight their undeniable chemistry, the chef and the boson have finally decided to explore their connection romantically.

In the upcoming episode of Below Deck Down Under, the pair takes their boatmance to the next level by going out on a dinner date. Will the chef be able to let her walls down for Joao?

Joao and Tzarina explore their romance on Below Deck Down Under

Initially, Tzarina was adamantly against forming a romantic connection with Joao on Below Deck Down Under. Tzarina revealed earlier on that Joao screwed over one of her friends, so she owed it to her friend to not get involved with him. Even Aesha warned Tzarina against a boatmance with Joao, saying he was bad news.

Despite all the naysayers, no one can deny the chemistry between Joao and Tzarina.

Fortunately, it seems like Joao has changed for the better in season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. Fans admit that the bosun seems like an all-around better person than the man audiences have seen in previous seasons.

Because of his improvement, fans of the show are now rooting for Tzarina and Joao as a couple. And in season 2, episode 16, the bosun finally asks Cheffy on a date.

While Tzarina is thrilled for her upcoming date with Joao, she still can’t help but have her guard up about the whole situation.

“I’m excited about my date with Joao, but my walls are up,” she admits in episode 16 (per YouTube.) “Joao has come into the season as the most perfect man that you would run off into the mountains and get married with… but once a f*** boy, always a f*** boy,” she explains. “I don’t trust that he one day won’t just wake up one day and just leave.”

She then proceeds to ask Joao not to “embarrass” her by screwing her over. Joao complies, but can he keep that promise?

Keep watching Below Deck Down Under on Bravo to find out what comes of Joao and Tzarina’s relationship.