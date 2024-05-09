Catfish’s Kamie claps back after fan slams her for repeating her clothes on-screen

Catfish host Kamie Crawford helps Nev Schulman uncover false online identities, but a fan of the show was more focused on an outfit she repeated on Season 9 rather than her work on the show.

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford have returned to solve catfishing scandals from people who were misled by potential partners online on Catfish Season 9.

Kamie wore the same tank top and jeans in Episode 2, both when she followed up with Mohammed’s catfish Ashley and when Tyreek met his catfish Kay for the first time.

While watching the show, a fan on X accused the co-host of repeating her outfit and slammed her by writing, “How about changing outfits in between episodes!?!”

“You got change of outfits money?” Kamie clapped back at the viewer. She also explained why she was wearing the same clothes multiple times on the show in another post.

“I don’t know why I have to explain this, but the reason we are wearing the same outfit at the end of the last episode and the beginning of the first episode is because we filmed the follow-up on the same day that we filmed the top of the new episode. Within the same hour. That’s common sense I fear,” Kamie added.

When fans continued to call her out for repeating her clothes on the show, she defended herself again in a different post. “I can’t with this. It’s basic to be sustainable and rewear your clothes that you bought with your hard earned money… got it, got it.”

Although reality shows can sometimes include editing mistakes, Kamie assured viewers that she’s aware of the fact that she often wears the same clothes and has no shame about it.

The reality star noted that she works hard to maintain a successful career, and didn’t appreciate fans calling her out for a minor reason.

Viewers will continue sharing their opinions while watching catfishers pose as celebrities and other fake identities on future episodes of Catfish.

Catfish airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.