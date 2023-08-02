Love Island fans think Jonah is a better match for Destiny than Harrison

Love Island USA fans are convinced that Destiny and Jonah are much more suited for each other as a couple than Destiny and Harrison ever were.

Destiny and Harrison were previously labeled as Love Island USA’s “it” couple. When they first got together, fans couldn’t wait to watch their relationship blossom.

Yet, following a stint of conflict and communication issues dividing the couple, many fans are now under the impression that bombshell Jonah is much better suited for Destiny.

Article continues after ad

Although we haven’t seen all that much screen time between Destiny and Jonah so far, their chemistry has been so off the charts that Love Island viewers are already rooting for the pair to make it work together.

Bombshell Jonah shakes things up with Destiny and Harrison’s relationship

Season 5 episode 12 saw three new bombshells entering the villa to come and stir the pot. Harrison and Destiny’s relationship has already been on the rocks in the past few episodes, ever since Harrison admitted to his fellow islanders that he doesn’t have enough chemistry or flirty banter with Destiny.

Article continues after ad

Harrison has been under the impression that Destiny is just not the kind of person to be flirty in the way he is looking for. But as fans are pointing out, all she needed was an extra push for that adventurous side to come out. Fortunately, Jonah has been happy to provide her with that push.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One fan took to Reddit to discuss how much Destiny’s fun side came out when she was with Jonah.

Article continues after ad

“I thought she was a little boring at first, but I think it was because she hadn’t found her connection,” they wrote. “I really hope her and Jonah couple up because I feel like we got a whole new Destiny. Maybe it’s just the edits, but I feel like this was the first episode she was super energetic, bubbly, and just fun to watch.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “Jonah brought his A-game.”

Stay tuned for all new episodes to find out if Destiny and Jonah will mesh better than Destiny and Harrison.