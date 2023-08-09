Big Brother’s Luke Valentine kicked off Season 25 cast over racial slur controversy

Big Brother’s Luke Valentine from Season 25 was just heard saying the n-word on camera in front of several houseguests. Yikes.

We are only two episodes into Season 25 of Big Brother and fans have already witnessed the beginnings of a controversial houseguest.

Granted, it did not happen during one of the episodes. The moment was noticed by eagle-eyed viewers during the Big Brother live feeds.

Still, the moment was captured on camera and fans are outraged — and rightfully so.

Did Big Brother’s Luke Valentine just say the N-word?

Luke Valentine was caught comfortably saying the n-word. The other houseguests around him seemed to be visibly shocked that he would say that, but none interjected and called him out for it. He later tried to apologize to Jared Fields, one of the only black houseguests in this season.

He’s also the son of Survivor icon Cirie Fields, who is also a contestant this year. Weirdly, Jared didn’t seem to be affected by him using the vulgar slur at all.

Nonetheless, he isn’t the only POC in the competition and not the only one that can take offense to his slur.

Fans of the show quickly took to social media to share their reaction to this. Unanimously, everyone was disgusted and hoped that Luke was going to be kicked out immediately — which ultimately ended up happening.

A new update showed that Luke has successfully been kicked out of the house.

His elimination from the competition might mean that there is no eviction in Episode 3, but this is Big Brother, so always expect the unexpected.

Maybe another houseguest is coming to take his place? Fans have already been theorizing that another contestant is coming.

To stay updated on all things Big Brother and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.