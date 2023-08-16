Big Brother’s Luke Valentine blames “twin brother” for racial slur controversy

Former Big Brother Season 25 houseguest Luke Valentine has blamed using a racial slur on his “twin brother.”

During one of the Big Brother live feeds, Luke Valentine was caught using the n-word in a conversation with Hisam Goueli, Cory Wurtenberger, and Jared Fields. In response, the other contestants appeared shocked by Luke’s offensive language.

Fields, son of Survivor star Cirie Fields, is one of the only black houseguests this season and Luke apparently tried to apologize to Jared after the incident. However, Big Brother immediately kicked Valentine out.

Instead of owning up to his mistake, Luke has now joked that his “twin brother” was behind the controversy.

Big Brother’s Luke Valentine didn’t think he’d be kicked out

On the LowRes Wünderbred podcast, Luke claimed his twin brother “Duke” used the racial slur, not him. This refers to the fan theory that Luke had a twin brother that would switch places with him.

“That was my twin. That was Duke,” Luke said. “I don’t even know what word he used. I never used that word in my life.”

Furthermore, Luke revealed that he did not expect to leave Big Brother and had “slept like a baby” that night. Despite his exit, Luke explained that he would like to have a “good relationship” with the producers and houseguests. Additionally, he’s not bothered by the “rags that are tarnishing” his name.

According to Luke, the people he’s spoken to agree that he shouldn’t have been punished so harshly. Also, Big Brother shouldn’t “cater to this nonsense.”

Aside from Luke, the CBS show has been under fire for not accommodating Matt Klotz — the only deaf person in this season’s cast. Klotz is also the first deaf contestant in the show’s history.

For more Big Brother news, stay updated with our coverage here.