Below Deck’s Heather Kapiolani announces yachting retirement

Heather from Below Deck just revealed that her journey on the show is officially coming to a close.

Heather quickly rose to fame after starring in Season 9 of Below Deck. Her role during the season was the Chief Stewardess.

Unexpectedly, she ended up leaving the series and did not come back for Season 10.

For everyone wondering if Heather was planning a return to the franchise, she recently took to social media to share that the major chapter in her life is coming to an end.

Is Heather from Below Deck retiring?

Yesterday, Heather revealed her retirement from yachting on her Instagram with a heartfelt post.

She wrote, “I’ll always be a Chief Stewardess at heart, it’s the first time I was ever truly proud of myself. But I am SO excited and proud of what lays ahead!”

The reality TV star went on to share her thanks for the people she’s worked with over the years.

She wrote, “To the owners who have become family, the chief stews I learned from and captains who pushed me to become the leader I am today! This is the easiest and the hardest goodbye. Next step – become a charter guest.”

Below Deck alums who have also decided to leave their franchises have shared their support for her decision in the comments section of the post.

Ciara Layne Duggan from Below Deck Sailing Yacht wrote, “Soooo happy for you!! It’ll be the biggest relief to never have to wear uniform when on a yacht.”

Below Deck Down Under’s Tumi Mhlongo also chimed in and wrote, “Yaaaaaas girl.”

Season 11 of Below Deck is expected to be released later this year or early 2024. To stay updated on all things Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.