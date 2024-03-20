Below Deck fans celebrate after “exhausting” Cat Baugh quits Season 11

After several episodes, newbie Cat Baugh left Season 11 and Below Deck viewers couldn’t be happier about her decision.

One crew member who hasn’t made the best impression among viewers is Cat Baugh.

With Season 11 being her debut season, the Stewardess hoped to showcase her yachting skills but instead, fans couldn’t get past her personality.

After accusing her of trauma dumping for several emotional moments throughout the first few episodes, viewers were convinced that Cat wasn’t made for reality TV. And now, they don’t have to complain anymore.

Below Deck’s Cat Baugh exits Season 11

In Episode 7, Chief Stewardess Fraser Olender found Cat crying and suggested that she needed to prioritize her mental health instead of forcing herself to continue to work.

Despite the fact that they were in the middle of a charter, Cat agreed with Fraser’s decision and left the yacht. BD viewers quickly took to Reddit to share their reaction to her quitting, and most were thrilled.

One fan wrote, “I know she’s been through a lot of stuff, and I want to be sympathetic, but I genuinely don’t understand how people like Cat get through the day displaying such high levels of entitlement. To melt down & give up at the slightest adversity absolutely baffles me.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Quite frankly, she was exhausting to watch and it’s good for everyone she decided to leave IMO.”

Cat wasn’t the only person who left in the seventh episode. After his interactions with Deckhand Kyle Stillie, Bosun Jared Woodin got the boot from Captain Kerry Titheradge.

It has already been announced that Lead Deckhand Ben Willoughby will be replacing Jared as the new Bosun for the season. The replacement for Cat hasn’t been revealed yet.