Below Deck’s Chef Rachel Hargrove rumored to be in The Traitors Season 3

A potential cast list for The Traitors Season 3 has been shared on social media and Below Deck alum Rachel Hargrove is among the group.

Ever since the third season of The Traitors US was announced during the Season 2 reunion, fans haven’t stopped speculating about who could be in the cast next.

Now, the majority of the contestants in The Traitors have always been reality TV stars, whether that means they formerly competed on Survivor, Big Brother, Real Housewives, and Below Deck.

Former Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain was a cast member on both Season 1 and Season 2. And while fans don’t believe that they are going to bring back Kate for a third go at winning/sharing the prize money, it is rumored that another BD star will be taking on the challenge.

Article continues after ad

On April 6, a cast list for The Traitors Season 3 was posted on Reddit, and while the post claims that this info is confirmed, this hasn’t been announced by Bravo yet.

Article continues after ad

According to the rumored lineup, Chef Rachel Hargrove could be a part of the cast for Season 3 of The Traitors. You might recognize her for serving up food from Season 8 through Season 10 of Below Deck

While most are all for the idea of Rachel coming back to TV, most believe at this point that the announcement is too good to be true.

One fan wrote regarding Rachel potentially being in The Traitors, “I would give anything to see chef Rachel and Dorinda on Traitors. Of course I’d watch Rachel on anything, that woman is hilarious!”

Article continues after ad

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Screams fake to me. Highly doubt they wouldn’t bring back Peppermint.”

“And where was this “confirmed”, exactly,” another fan asked. As of now, the Redditor who made the post has not answered their question.