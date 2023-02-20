Did chef Rachel quit Below Deck? Drama explained & what happens after Season 10

Chef Rachel Hargrove has left Below Deck viewers on edge after seemingly quitting the show – but has she followed through with it after Season 10? Here’s everything we know about her drama with Bravo.

The chef had an explosive debut season in 2020, where she was seen getting flat-out drunk during the boat’s downtime – and even threatened to quit the cast in Season 8.

Season 10 has been full of turbulence as well. Captain Lee quit the series on medical grounds, his replacement hasn’t been a very popular one with Captain Sandy arriving on the scene and axing Camille. Now, rumors are circulating that Rachel could quit Below Deck US after a series of posts on social media.

So, what’s happening – will she be a part of the Season 11 cast? Let’s take a look…

Did Rachel quit Below Deck?

Rachel Hargove quit Below Deck in Season 10 and has no plans to return, after an offscreen dispute with Bravo.

She will not be part of the Season 11 crew, at the time of writing.

Is Chef Rachel attending Below Deck reunion?

Chef Rachel confirmed she will not attend Bravo’s Below Deck Season 10 reunion, with a statement on February 7, 2023.

She tweeted: “I will be getting my snatch waxed that day, so I won’t make it, unfortunately. Hopefully, they won’t clip a lip this time.”

Chef Rachel Below Deck drama explained

Chef Rachel found herself in the middle of a Twitter beef with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll, calling them a “narcissistic tw*t”– quitting the show after it.

On her Instagram story, Rachel posted a piece from Bravo titled ‘Austen Kroll Explains Why That ‘Big Meeting’ Changed Everything for Trop Hop.’

The story discussed Kroll’s brewing business in Charleston, South Carolina.

Recalling her meeting with Kroll, she said: “We were all hanging out. He didn’t like the fact that I don’t party and wasn’t doing his whole thing… being an idiot. The guy’s an idiot… even when he and Chep [Shep Rose] threw my bag on the floor at upfronts while waiting to go to the dress rehearsal.”

Since then, Rachel has spoken to Bravo bosses about the spat and resultingly announced on Twitter and Instagram that she was “done” with the show.

In July 2022, she tweeted, “f**k Below Deck,” and said she has no plans to work for an organization that she “doesn’t believe” in.

Rachel has been a recurring character on the television series since joining the cast in 2020.