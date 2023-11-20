Below Deck’s Chef Antony under fire as Season 11 guests slam disappointing food

The chef for Below Deck Season 11 could already be in trouble if the trailer for the new season is anything to go by.

The chefs on Below Deck have always been one of the stabler parts of the show. When there’s so much drama between the interior and the deckhand crew, the chefs are normally content to get on with their jobs.

That doesn’t mean there haven’t been a few colorful characters in the kitchen. Chef Ben Robinson stands out in particular. And while there have been some dips in food quality throughout the show’s history, the food has more often than not remained top quality.

However, the latest trailer revealed some major complaints from charter guests.

Below Deck Season 11 trailer reveals potential chef problems

In the latest sneak peek video for Below Deck Season 11, we saw several hints about what the show is going to look like.

Between the usual inevitable drama within the crewmates’ different teams, we also saw some of the guests tucking into the food they’re served on charter.

But the reaction to the meal wasn’t what any chef, or captain, would want to hear, with one of the guests saying: “I’ve had a lot of filets in my life, and that’s some chewy ass sh*t.

It may just be one letdown meal, but it’s possible for chefs to be fired for repeat mess-ups. Chef Mila from Below Deck Mediterranean was let go after repeatedly failing to impress her charters. However, she’s been the only chef to be fired from the show, so it’s unlikely Anthony would follow suit. We’ll have to wait and see.

For a complete breakdown of everyone else who will be joining Anthony on board, check out our guide to the entire crew for Below Deck Season 11.