Captain Lee slams Below Deck fan who claims Eddie has “drug problem”

Below Deck’s Captain Lee has put a fan on blast after they claimed former cast member Eddie Lucas has a “drug problem.”

OG Below Deck cast members Captain Lee and bosun turned first officer Eddie Lucas have often appeared together on the show over several seasons. However, after Eddie left the show again following Season 9, many fans have often wondered what had happened to him.

On April 5, a viewer posted to Twitter/X and directly asked Captain Lee: “Hey captain is Eddie ok? I know he does tug boats I’m sure everything is shut down.”

Despite Lee having stated that “Eddie is well and doing fine,” another fan responded to him to claim that “Eddie has a drug problem.”

Around an hour later, the captain replied to deny the claims and put the Below Deck fan on blast: “You are so misinformed, and to be spread in such lies earned you a block. Well done DB.”

Various viewers of the series rallied in support of the captain’s response. “Imagine getting a block by the (one and only) captain Lee…. I think it would hurt worse than finding out about Santa!” One said, as another added: “This person deserves the block ! Thank you Captain Lee!”

Below Deck Season 11 is still underway but has so far received a fairly underwhelming reception. This has led various fans to call for the captain’s return along with various other OG cast members, such as Eddie, which has sparked further speculation of his disappearance.

Despite details being kept under wraps for Below Deck Season 12 and its cast, Captain Lee is allegedly set to make his comeback at the helm.