Below Deck fans claim Jared isn’t in a “good space” to be a Bosun

Jared Woodin is struggling to do his Bosun job because of personal issues, and fans don’t think he’s a fit for the position.

On Below Deck Season 11, Jared Woodin is having a hard time doing his job as a Bosun on the St. David.

When Captain Kerry Titheradge docks the boat into the port, Jared isn’t able to give correct measurements in order to help him out.

Jared can’t get in contact with his daughter because of the cell service on the boat, and he’s only allowed to talk to her at certain times.

The Bosun’s personal issues are affecting his ability to succeed in his position, and he’s unleashing on the other crew members because of it.

Jared Woodin is having a hard time as a Bosun on Below Deck.

Below Deck fans think Jared is “jealous” of Kyle

On Reddit, Below Deck fans admitted that Jared isn’t a fit to be a Bosun, especially after he lashed out at Kyle Stillie for not cleaning up his tobacco.

“Jared isn’t in a good space mentally to be a bosun on a boat right now. The lack of communication w his daughter on top of being shaky with big boats has really driven him to a bad head space. Not to mention the drinking,” one user wrote.

“I think there was some jealousy there too. He likes Barbie and she has obviously cooled on him in favor of Kyle. Combine that with the alcohol and yeah he needs to get off the boat,” another fan added.

“Jared is done. Not saying this bc I know something. I understand Jared is going thru things. Jared has brought everything he is going thru into the workplace whether he realizes it or not,” a third fan agreed.

Below Deck fans have been calling for Jared to be fired for weeks now, but he hasn’t gotten the boot from Captain Kerry yet.

After the Bosun drank too much and yelled at Kyle while most of the crew was sleeping, the captain may finally be done with his behavior.

Viewers will have to watch next week’s episode to see if Jared gets axed and is given a plane ticket home.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.