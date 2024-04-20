EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck star suddenly drops out of Watch What Happens Live! interview

Je'Kayla Crawford
Xandi from Below DeckBravo

Xandi was about to spill the tea on Watch What Happens Live!, but now the Season 11 star is not coming on the show.

The self-proclaimed “vampire” of Season 11, Xandi Oliver has quickly made quite the impression on the show, especially after drunkenly falling into a hot tub.

Now that the drama onboard is really starting to pick up speed, it’s time for Bravo’s favorite messy tradition: Watch What Happens Live! This is when stars of the show meet with Andy Cohen to discuss and throw shade at the current season.

On April 17, 2024, Andy teased an upcoming episode of WWHL! by asking his X fans to send in questions for Xandi and actress Jennifer Tilly to ask on the show.

Weirdly enough, two days later Andy put out another tweet about the episode but switched out Xandi for Below Deck Meditteranean alum Tumi Mhlongo.

Xandi hasn’t publicly explained why she is no longer going to be making her debut on WWHL! as of yet.

For now, instead of looking forward to one of the current stars of the show giving their insight and behind-the-scenes scoop on their co-stars, viewers are going to have to watch an alum who has never worked with these stars before try to explain what’s going on.

