Below Deck star Kyle Viljoen unveils “unscripted” podcast

From working on the yacht to hosting a podcast, Kyle Viljoen from Below Deck Med Season 8 is booked and busy.

When it comes to reality television, there is only so much that producers can jam-pack into an episode. And all of the storylines they can’t get end up being scrapped and never seen by fans. That is where podcasts come in.

So many reality TV stars have invested their time and energy into creating their own podcasts. This way, they can reflect on their on-screen experiences and expose those moments that were left unseen.

From Love Island’s Chloe Burrows’ Chloe Vs. The World to Love Is Blind’s Natalie and Deepti’s Out of the Pods; it feels like a new podcast is being launched every other week. In fact, a Below Deck Mediterranean star just threw his hat into the ring.

Does Below Deck Med’s Kyle have a podcast?

On October 27, Steward Kyle Viljoen posted a photo of himself at a film studio on his Instagram, revealing that he has created a podcast called The Daily Serve.

“Y’all asked for it, and I agreed, so I am serving you it all – The scoop, the stories, the laughter, the insider, the raw, the real, and the unscripted! (Uncut- if you’re nasty). Wait till you see what I have brewed up for y’all,” he wrote in the caption.

The comments were filled with congratulations from his loyal fans and even a message from one of his co-stars.

Nat Scudder commented under the photo and wrote, “This is AMAZING my love!!! So so unbelievably proud of you for always working towards your hopes and dreams and not stopping until you achieve them. Such an inspiration to everyone.”

He hasn’t announced when the first episode will be released or the guests that his fans can expect to make appearances.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.