Below Deck Med fans send well wishes after Kyle Viljoen after hospitalized for disorder

The entire Below Deck fanbase is hoping for a very fast recovery for Med Season 8 star Kyle Viljoen after his recent diagnosis.

Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean has already been an intense rollercoaster ride. From a forged document investigation that caused the fastest firing in the show’s history, to a chef that can’t even cook eggs, this season is already shaping up to be Bravo’s best work.

One of the main stars of the eighth season is Kyle Viljoen. Working as a stewardess under the orders of Tumi Mhlongo, he is a very crucial part of making sure the yacht runs smoothly.

Based on his performance in the previous season, viewers aren’t exactly keen on Kyle returning. But, after hearing about his latest health update, fans are willing to look past it.

What happened to Kyle from Below Deck Med Season 8?

On October 1, Kyle announced on his Instagram that he was recently hospitalized as a result of a week’s worth of pain.

“Monday started with throat pain like none other. Spread to my mouth, lips, hands, and feet. Having gone to the walk-in clinic & diagnosed with hand-foot-mouth disease they sent me on my way. Wednesday-Thursday I suffered from worsening blisters, inability to tolerate swallowing, tongue swelling, and change in vision,” he explained in a photo caption.

The reality TV star went on to share that he has officially been diagnosed with a disorder called the Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.

Despite their disagreements on how he acts on the show, Below Deck Med viewers quickly rallied behind him with words of encouragement in the Reddit thread.

One fan wrote, “Poor guy, I hope he makes a swift and full recovery.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Hope he gets better soon that looks painful.”

Kyle hasn’t shared whether or not his new diagnosis will have an effect on his future with Below Deck.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean, make sure to check our page here.