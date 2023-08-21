Laura thanks Below Deck Down Under haters after her dramatic Season 2 firing

Below Deck Down Under’s Laura Bileskalne has been quite vocal on social media after getting fired from season 2. Now, she is thanking her haters via Instagram.

Laura Bileskalne from Below Deck Down Under has hopped on social media to address her haters. In her latest Instagram Story, the former reality tv star has thanked the people who have brought “negativity” her way.

According to Laura, if it wasn’t for the wave of backlash she’s been receiving from Below Deck Down Under fans, she’d never venture out toward her journey of self-improvement.

Laura has a message for her haters after getting fired from Below Deck Down Under

In season 2 episode 7 of Below Deck Down Under, Captain Chambers told Laura that she was officially fired from the yachting crew. She was let go for sexually harassing and assaulting her fellow shipmate, Adam Kodra.

After receiving a wave of backlash from viewers, Laura has opened up about how all the “negativity” she’s getting online is actually helping her in the long run.

Now, the reality star is spending much less time on social media and is working towards improving her life choices.

“With all the negativity brought to me from the show, I felt the need to bring some positive vibes,” she said in her Instagram story.

To restore her positive energy, Laura claims that she has been on the road towards self-improvement, and now feels a whole lot better about herself. “Eating healthy, being active, having less screen time, and having more self-time has felt great. And I guess I have to thank you all!” she said, addressing the haters who have pushed her to spend less time on social media. “I have never felt better.”

She ends the Instagram story by encouraging her followers to tune in tonight for an all-new episode of Below Deck Down Under. “The crew is doing great,” she says, “and I can’t wait to watch.”

Catch new episodes of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.