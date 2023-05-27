Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher announces first cookbook

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just made a highly unexpected cooking-related announcement.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher is constantly making headlines. If it isn’t because of her interesting love triangle with First Mate Gary King and Engineer Colin Macrae, it’s because of the rumors that she’s leaving the series after Season 4.

Aside from the show, Daisy has publicly pursued many different avenues to show off her skills to her fans.

A few weeks ago, she announced that she was hosting an in-person crew course called A Day With Daisy. Now, she is back with even more news on social media.

And, even though Ileisha Dell is the chef on this season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy is ready to show off her cooking skills to the world.

Does Daisy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht have a cookbook?

On May 23, Daisy announced on her Instagram that she was releasing a cookbook.

The reality TV star shared a photo of her and Bryony and wrote, “Bryony and I are so excited to announce the launch of Galley GIrls in the City. A cook book full of healthy, easy and delicious meals!”

She co-created the cookbook with Bryony Johnson – a professional chef and her close friend.

Her fans were quick to share their support for the release in the comments of the Instagram post.

One fan wrote, “Just bought my copy and looking forward to trying the recipes.”

Another fan chimed in and said, “Congratulations to you both!! This is awesome.”

The cookbook is currently available to purchase as an E-Book. It is for sale for £8.99. The release date for the hardback version of the book has not been announced yet.

