Tumi explains why she “regrets” trusting Kyle on Below Deck Med

Now that all the drama has transpired between Tumi and Natalya, the chief stew has expressed regret over trusting Kyle’s word.

Tumi from Below Deck Med has voiced some regrets over Kyle’s influence on her. Before even stepping foot on the yacht, Kyle had whispered some unfavorable things to Tumi about their fellow-crew member Natalya.

Tumi instantly took Kyle’s word, and formed an opinion based on what he had told her.

Of course, this ended up causing some major tension between Tumi and Natalya which created an offputting dynamic between the chief stew and the third.

Article continues after ad

Now, Tumi has expressed remorse over her behavior and claimed her regrets over trusting Kyle in the first place.

Article continues after ad

Tumi expressed remorse over teaming up with Kyle on Below Deck Med

Many fans of the hit Bravo show have vocalized their disappointment with Tumi over the last few episodes of Season 8. As the new chief stew, many believe she came in too hot with a lack of warmth or appreciation for the work that had already been done.

Of course, much of her behavior was the result of Kyle getting in her ear about the crew members.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Taking to social media, the Below Deck chief stew has revealed how she feels now about the whole situation.

“One thing I regret is trusting Kyle!!” She wrote in a tweet (per reddit.) “Point blank, period. I will own that.”

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, fans had a lot to say about the tweet, considering how much the Tumi/Kyle/Natalya dynamic has been highlighted this season.

“Well that’s a heck of a twist,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Subreddit. “Dammmmn!”

Article continues after ad

Another fan agreed, writing, “I’m glad Tumi said this. Because I honestly feel like the reason she and Nat got off on the wrong foot was down to Kyle playing them off against each other.”

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med to see if Tumi and Kyle can resolve their conflict.