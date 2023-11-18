Below Deck Med viewers divided as crew stirs up more drama than ever

For Below Deck Med to have drama or for Below Deck Med to not have drama? That truly is the question.

Below Deck Mediterranean is known for its drama. From the tension between crew members to even the charter guests stirring the pot, fans never know what’s to come.

While the drama has carried the show this far, now that we are in Season 8, viewers are starting to think twice about the dynamic.

Just in the eighth season alone, we’ve already had Tumi & Nat verbally arguing with each other each and every episode and Kyle screaming at one of the show’s newcomers Jess.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All this being said, some people are having second thoughts about tension being at the forefront of the show.

Does Below Deck Med have too much drama?

On November 15, viewers discussed on Reddit and were torn on whether or not the show needs to scale back or rev up the amount of drama that is in each episode.

One fan wrote, “Below deck is enjoyable when it’s about the task of getting the job done or about the location or managing the guests. It’s painful and cringeworthy when it’s around people backstabbing each other.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another fan countered and wrote, “I think of high drama as being like Gary—hooking up and being stupid. Natalya and Kyle’s toxicity is just infuriating and not entertaining at all!”

Article continues after ad

However, some people disagreed, loving to watch the cast get into it with each other.

“I’m here for workplace drama. It doesn’t have to involve crew being unkind to each other,” one Reddit user added.

Since the viewers can’t decide, production is likely going to stick to the same dramatic format that fans either love or hate.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.