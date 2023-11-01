Below Deck Med fans frustrated as annoying charter guests’ kids dominate episode

Fans of Below Deck Med Season 8 were expecting an episode about the crew, not about the kids they had to work for.

While the highlights of each Below Deck Mediterranean is the drama that goes on between the crew members, the charter guests and their antics are always a close second.

Most of the time the moments with charter guests on-screen are heartfelt and funny, but in Season 8 it takes a turn for the worst. Captain Sandy Yawn even threatened to kick one off of the yacht.

For Episode 6, a loving family and their young children became the next guests aboard. Instead of focusing on the adult guests, or the Tumi & Nat chaos that is still going strong, the kids on the boat stole the show.

Do fans like the Below Deck Med Season 8 kids episode?

The entire sixth episode was centered around Roy Orbinson Jr.’s adorable kids and what the crew did to accommodate them. From Nat Scudder & Jack Luby coordinating a pizza-making party, to the little ones playing on docked jetskis, the entire episode was focused on the popular singer’s kids.

Viewers quickly took to Reddit to discuss the lackluster episode and ultimately slam the children-centered episode.

One fan wrote, “I feel bad saying this because kids are just being kids, but I am always annoyed by kids on the boat. I want to see the messy guests.”

Another fan wrote, “The kids are cute, if a bit obnoxious, but yes, there is far too much attention paid to them.”

For the sake of the viewers and their well-being while watching the show, hopefully, this will be the only kids-focused episode of the season.

