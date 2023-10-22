Below Deck Med’s Kyle agrees with Captain Sandy firing Tumi & Nat

Based on his recent WWHL appearance, Kyle is not on either side of the Below Deck Med Season 8 drama between Nat and Tumi.

Chief Stewardess Tumi Mhlongo and 3rd Stewardess Nat Scudder have been the center of Season 8. And no, not in a good way.

From the second Tumi arrived on the boat and took over the leadership duties (since Nat had to fill in for her until she came), the two have been at odds.

Article continues after ad

What makes matters worse is the fact that Tumi texted Steward Kyle Viljoen about their drama and wrote in the message that she needed Nat to stay in her lane. Instead of Kyle keeping the text message private, he decided to spill the tea and expose Tumi’s comment to Nat, further worsening their relationship.

Article continues after ad

Fans have already shared their frustrations with Kyle for getting in between the two of them. But, the crew member still doesn’t believe that he did anything wrong. In fact, he doesn’t think it’s a bad idea for them to get fired.

Article continues after ad

Bravo

Does Below Deck Med’s Kyle feel bad about Season 8 drama?

On October 16, Kyle appeared as a guest star on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

When the host questioned him about stirring the pot between Nat and Tumi, Kyle said that he didn’t feel as though he misrepresented the text.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He said, “Absolutely not. I felt like I was representing both sides. I came to you in confidence and you took that information and turned it against me. So, now we are where we are, and I’m learning lessons throughout the season.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star also gave his support to Captain Sandy for threatening to fire both of the girls for not getting along.

“I think that was very valid. It’s difficult because you’ve gotta withhold your emotions as a Chief Stew, you really have to be poised. So for that to break down to that point, it was really bad,” he said on WWHL.

Nat and Tumi haven’t publicly responded to his comments as of yet.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.