Below Deck Med chef slammed for not being able to cook eggs

Chef Jack from Below Deck Med season 8 was called out by the charter guests for not being able to “cook eggs for crap.”

Chef Jack Luby from Below Deck Med is already under fire for not being able to cook eggs.

The Liverpool native became a self-professed “kitchen wizard” by the age of sixteen, and he hasn’t cast aside his culinary passions since.

According to Jack, he grew up on a poor diet of frozen and processed foods. So when he finally learned to cook as a teenager, it was a revelation to eat “real food.”

Article continues after ad

Despite his mastery in the art of cooking, there’s one simple staple dish in the American diet that he just can’t get right. And when Captain Sandy’s American friends boarded as the charter guests on Below Deck Med, they dissed Chef Jack, saying “he can’t cook eggs for crap.”

Article continues after ad

Chef Jack from Below Deck Med gets called out by charter guests for disastrous egg breakfast

In Season 8, episode 2 of Below Deck Med, things didn’t go according to plan for the charter guests. Not only did harsh winds lead to sea sickness, which ultimately forced the guests to leave the boat, but their morning breakfast also did nothing to help their nausea.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

When the charter guests requested eggs for breakfast, they were less than satisfied with their order.

“We now know that Jack is mortal,” said one of the charter guests. “We found his weakness. He’s a talented chef, but he can’t cook eggs for crap.”

As a result of his failed dish, Chef Jack immediately broke out in a sweat. “I f*cking hate eggs,” Jack revealed in his confessional. “I’ll be honest, I don’t eat breakfast. It’s overrated. Get it out of the way.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Yet despite his distaste for breakfast, he knows it’s not about what he likes. “Now, I’ve gotta f*cking redeem myself,” he said. “That’s the priority right now.”

See if Chef Jack can redeem himself by watching all-new episodes of Below Deck Med on Bravo.