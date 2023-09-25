Below Deck Med fans hope that Kyle Viljoen gets fired in Season 8

Loyal fans of Below Deck Mediterranean have predicted that Kyle Viljoen is going to be the first crew member let go in Season 8.

Fans cannot wait for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 to air. Mainly because Tumi Mhlongo is set to be the Chief Stewardess.

Aside from her promotion, viewers are already on the fence about the rest of the cast.

Natalie ‘Nat’ Scudder has been confirmed to step in for Tumi temporarily at the beginning of the season, which already got a sour reaction from fans who remember Nat from Season 7.

But with that in mind, fans have surprisingly predicted that another crew member is going to get fired by Captain Sandy Yawn.

Is Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen going to get fired in Season 8?

On September 22, a poll was started on the Below Deck Reddit thread, guessing who would be fired from the season.

Out of nearly 1,500 votes at the time of writing, almost 700 people predicted that Kyle Viljoen would be the one to get let go, and doubled down in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “I hope it’s kyle and I hope it’s within 5 minutes of episode 1. Easily in my bottom 5 least favorite BD characters. I hate him.”

Another fan chimed in, writing, “I think I saw it hinted that this season has the most firings of any Below Deck season.”

This could end up being an accurate claim. But, with Below Deck Down Under’s Season 2 being a strong competitor of three terminations from Captain Jason Chambers, Season 8 of Med would have to fire four people in order to break the record. Will Captain Sandy Yawn do it?

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, check our page here.